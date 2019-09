LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who broke into a business.

Deputies said it happened at Last Stop Market, located in the 6000 block of Lascassas Pike, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video shows the male breaking the glass on the door to get inside.

Deputies said he stole an undisclosed amount of items and walked away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Gonzales at 615-904-3040.