Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Las Vegas Strip goes dark amid COVID-19

News

by: Hector Mejia

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While most people were sleeping, a huge part of the Las Vegas economy came to a screeching halt. Everything from hotels/casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and many retail stores are closing at the governor’s request.

The Strip is becoming a virtual ghost town following the closure of most resorts, others will close Wednesday in what is an unprecedented move in a city known for it’s gaming, shows and restaurants.

Darkness descends over one of the most popular streets in the world as Las Vegas casinos and resorts close down for 30 days.

Metro police were blocking the entrances to some resorts as the closures started. Taxi cabs were turned away from The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore which had already closed for business.

Governor Steve Sisolak asked all non-essential businesses to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and close for the next 30 days.

“It is our responsibility, our duty, to each other and to the most vulnerable Nevadans to each take our role in stopping this spread seriously and stay home for Nevada,” Sisolak said Tuesday. “Although you might not be experiencing symptoms at this time, you might be contagious. Do not risk your health or the health of others.”

Sisolak said the goal is to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum so that local hospitals are not overwhelmed.

He stressed that this is not a vacation and that people should continue to practice social distancing. He also promised more information Wednesday to help clear up any questions people might have about the closures.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories