Las Vegas performer Siegfried Fischbacher dies

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 13: Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn attend the 19th annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love Gala” benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Bocelli at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

BERLIN (AP) – German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

Sister Dolore told dpa that spoke with her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

Fischbacher’s long-time show business partner, Roy Horn, died in May of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital.

The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.