Las Palmas offering half-off meals to celebrate 29th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s most well-known restaurant chains is celebrating 29 years in business with a deal for you.

Las Palmas is offering 50-percent off dine-in meals Tuesday at all of its nine locations around Middle Tennessee.

On Aug. 20, 1990, the first Las Palmas opened on Charlotte Pike and long-time employee Mauricio Sanchez said it was a struggle at first.

“When we opened that restaurant, the owner tells the story that for days, people hardly, they didn’t come in. Somebody would come in and they didn’t know what it was and they would leave,” said Sanchez.

“He would chase them out, offer them free tacos and a soda just to come in and try it. And then he went out and started distributing pamphlets around the neighborhood, flyers around the mailboxes, whoever would take one offering to come in and ‘try it, just try it,’” added Sanchez.

“We’re not still here because we are lucky; we are here because of them. Our customers mean everything to us. We just want to say thank you in a big way,” said partner Jose Luis.

In addition to the Charlotte Pike restaurant, Las Palmas has locations in Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.

The offer is only good for dine-in customers.