DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people were without power after a large outage in Dickson County Sunday morning.

Dickson Electric System officials said around 7:30 a.m. the entire Dickson District Substation went down leaving almost 10,000 customers without power. This was mostly in the central and western part of Dickson.

In an update, Dickson County EMA told News 2 power was restored to all customers.