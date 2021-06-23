Suspect sought for shooting at man at Charlotte Pike Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on scene at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike after two people got into an argument, resulting in one shot being fired.
Police say two people got into an argument and a single shot was fired inside the store. There is no indication anyone was hit. One shell casing was found at the scene.
The person targeted in the shooting fled the scene in a car. The shooter, described as a heavyset man wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, fled the scene in a separate car. He was with a woman when he left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.