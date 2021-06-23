Suspect sought for shooting at man at Charlotte Pike Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on scene at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike after two people got into an argument, resulting in one shot being fired.

Police say two people got into an argument and a single shot was fired inside the store. There is no indication anyone was hit. One shell casing was found at the scene.

West Precinct officers are investigating a gunshot inside the Wal-Mart store at 7044 Charlotte Pk. There is NO indication anyone was hit. The intended victim fled the property in a vehicle. The shooter, a heavyset black man wearing a black t-shirt & jeans, fled in a separate car. pic.twitter.com/qD34abvMmB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 24, 2021

The person targeted in the shooting fled the scene in a car. The shooter, described as a heavyset man wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, fled the scene in a separate car. He was with a woman when he left the scene.

Please help us identify the gunman who recklessly fired a shot at a man he briefly argued with inside the Wal-Mart store at 7044 Charlotte Pke. It appears that no one was hit. He was with a woman and fled in a white sedan. Recognize him or the woman? Call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/9X6UjQWceI pic.twitter.com/atFsy8z7Vi — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 24, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.