Large brush fire in Wears Valley, multiple fire crews responding

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – Update (12:48 p.m.): Tennessee Department of Agriculture says that the brush fire is affecting 10 acres and 20 cabins are threatened and is 0% contained.

Division of Forestry has 15 firefighters and one dozer on scene, more dozers en route.

WILDFIRE UPDATE:

Sevier Co wildfire in remote area off Ravens Den Way in north side of Wears Valley.

10 acres

0% contained

approximately 20 cabins threatened

Original Story:

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and the Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department are responding to a brush fire between Starkey Town road and Raven’s Den Way.

The call came in around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

An emergency alert has been issued stating, “There is a brush fire in the area of Raven’s Den Way and Starkey Town Rd. within the Wears Valley area. Fire crews are actively working to contain the fire. If you feel threatened by the fire it is recommended to evacuate the area. A shelter will be located at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.”

A command center has been set up at the scene of the fire and is requesting the Wildland Task Force be activated for fire personnel and equipment.

