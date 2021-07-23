Lane closures around Nashville for final week of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT has a number of projects that you’ll want to be aware of over the weekend!

First of all, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions between I-440 and Hickory Hollow Parkway as crews work on the road.

According to TDOT, despite those lane closures, two lanes on each side of the interstate will remain open at all times. Those lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day through Wednesday.

There will also be intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Arlington Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard. Similar to the work on I-24, the work on I-40 will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Wednesday.

Finally, TDOT will be working on widening Clarksville Pike. This work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Bordeaux area through Wednesday, July 28.