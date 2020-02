HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A landslide along a southern Tennessee county is no longer growing but it will continue to settle over the next few weeks and months.

The Hardin County Volunteer Fire Department posted photos in Savannah of what the roads currently look like.

They said crews are working on a plan to build a road farther away from the area where the landslide took place a week ago after heavy rains.