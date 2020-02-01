Lakers honor Kobe, crash victims in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WKRN) — The Lakers took the court Friday night for their first game since a helicopter with Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others crashed last weekend, Everyone on board was killed.

There was a video montage of Bryant’s life and career and a 24 second moment of silence were all a part of a pre-game ceremony. LeBron James read the names of all nine victims — and said this was a celebration of Kobe’s determination to be the great player.

In the whole stadium — there were likely only two empty seats — the ones adorned with roses and jerseys honoring Bryant and his daughter Gianna.