Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville Saturday Edition
1  of  13
Closings
Cheatham County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lebanon Special School District Maury County Schools Overton County Schools Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Tullahoma City Schools Wilson County Schools

Lakers honor Kobe, crash victims in L.A.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WKRN) — The Lakers took the court Friday night for their first game since a helicopter with Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others crashed last weekend, Everyone on board was killed.

There was a video montage of Bryant’s life and career and a 24 second moment of silence were all a part of a pre-game ceremony. LeBron James read the names of all nine victims — and said this was a celebration of Kobe’s determination to be the great player.

In the whole stadium — there were likely only two empty seats — the ones adorned with roses and jerseys honoring Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar