Lady’s Island man convicted of harassing former girlfriend

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – A Lady’s Island man was convicted of harassing an ex-girlfriend.

Jason John Owen, 48, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree harassment. He received the maximum sentence, five years.

Court documents state that the victim ended the relationship in 2016 and moved away to escape Owen’s harassment. Owen drove over 600 miles to her new home with roses, photos and cards.

Owen then returned to Beaufort and continues to harass the victim by sending unwanted mail, hacking her e-mail and bank accounts, and making fake phone calls to her and her family. Owen also left flowers outside of the victim’s elderly mother’s home when the victim was in town visiting.

Owen was on probation when arrested. His previous convictions included larceny, driving under the influence, first-degree harassment and a probation revocation. He was originally charged with stalking, but after a trial, a jury returned a guilty verdict for harassment.

At the sentencing, the victim told the judge, “For years, I have been a victim, but tonight, as of 9 p.m., I am a survivor.”

January is National Stalking Awareness Month. The Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center says that the victim’s move to another state is not uncommon. One in seven stalking victims actually move as a result of the situation.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, WSAV has resources available. CLICK HERE.