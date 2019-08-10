Lady Gaga to fund classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton, Gilroy

(CNN) – Lady Gaga has been promoting messages of love and unity for a long time. Now, she’s bringing those messages to life.

The singer announced Friday that she will fully fund classroom project needs in Dayton, Ohio;El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California, after mass shootings in the cities in the past two weeks.

“In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” she wrote on Facebook.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, will be working with her Born This Way Foundation and partnering with DonorsChoose.org to fund 14 classroom projects in Dayton, 23 in Gilroy and 125 in El Paso.

She wrote that the classrooms would “now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”

She went on to encourage those struggling in the tragedies’ aftermath to ask for help, while also telling people to reach out to their loved ones.

“We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away,” she wrote.