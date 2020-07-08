Lady A sues for rights to name

(L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group Lady A has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has been performing as Lady A as well.

The group dropped the word “Antebellum” from their name because of its ties to slavery.

But blues singer Anita White, who has been releasing and performing music under that name for years, complained publicly that the band never reached out to her.

Negotiations between the parties broke down. The lawsuit seeks the court to declare that the band’s use of the trademark “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s alleged trademark rights of the same name.

The band is not seeking monetary damages.

