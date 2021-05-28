Lab asks FDA to recall 40 batches of sunscreen from Neutrogena, Banana Boat, more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before heading out to the lake this Memorial Day weekend, take a good look at your sunscreen.

A lab has advised the FDA to recall 40 batches of sunscreen.

Testing company Valisure says dangerous amounts of a benzene, a known carcinogen that has been linked to blood cancer, were detected in the sunscreen. Furthermore, the problem appears to lie in certain produced batches or lots of sunscreen, rather than a specific brand.

Brands affected include Neutrogena, Sun Bum, CVS Health, Fruit of the Earth, Raw Elements, SunBurnt, Goodsense, Banana Boat, TopCare Everyday and EltaMD. Some of the products include:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Weightless Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70 and SPF 100+

Neutrogena Beach Defense Oil-Free Body Sunscreen Spray, SPF 100

Fruit of the Earth Aloe Vera Gel

Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play Sunscreen C-Spray, SPF 100

EltaMD UV Aero Broad-Spectrum Fully-Body Sunscreen Spray, SPF 45

Sun Bum Cool Down Gel

Raw Elements Eco Formula Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

CVS Health After-sun Aloe Vera Soothing Spray

Goodsense Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Anyone who owns sun products produced by one of the above brands should click here to view Vailsure’s petition to the FDA and check tables 2 and 3 in the petition, as well as the lot number on the product itself.

Those who decide to throw away the product should follow the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s guidance on disposing hazardous waste.