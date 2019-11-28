LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Within two hours, LaVergne Police made a big dent in what they call a growing problem– stolen guns.

“Two separate traffic stops and a total of four guns taken off the street,” said Sergeant Eric Staats. “Three of which were stolen.”

“It’s more frequent that we’re pulling guns off people, especially juveniles which is alarming.”

The ones seized Saturday afternoon include a .380 and two 9mm.

Staats says most stolen guns come from home and car break-ins and are then used in other crimes.

“Gang activity, illegal narcotics trade and sell, human trafficking,” he said.

Staats says some are also stolen from gun stores.

In 2017, 40 guns were stolen from a gun shop in LaVergne.

Staats says the guns are often traced back to cities across the country.

“Chicago or Miami or Atlanta stolen in various locations and they’re being moved around,” he said.

The ones found Saturday came from Nashville and Smyrna.

“It’s alarming,” he said. “It’s a safety issue for us.”

Staats says gun owners play a huge role in keeping weapons out of the hands of thieves.

“People are not being responsible with their weapons and securing them like they should be,” he said.