La Vergne police search for vehicles involved in drive-by shootings

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in La Vergne are searching for vehicles wanted in four drive-by shootings in the area.

Police say the drive-by shootings were targeted and now they want the public to take a look at the vehicles involved to see if they recognize them.

The most recent drive-by was on Clearlake Drive Tuesday morning.

Children were outside, waiting for the school bus. The other drive-by locations, on Mable Drive, RG Buchanan and on Nichole Lane in the La Vergne area.

Courtesy: La Vergne Police

Courtesy: La Vergne Police

Courtesy: La Vergne Police

Reports of these shootings have been coming in for the last two weeks. The people in these vehicles are considered armed and dangerous, so if you have seen them, call police immediately.

No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.