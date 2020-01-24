1  of  4
Closings
La Vergne Police search for man after robbing Regions Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road Friday morning.

According to reports, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller, in the note it stated that he had a gun and wanted all the money in the till.  After receiving the money he fled the scene with another person in a silver Maxima with temporary tags.

He is described as a black male, 5’9”, wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne Police at (615) 793-7744.

