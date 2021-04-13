La Vergne Police looking for weapons shoplifting suspects

The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of stealing weapons from a gun store Monday evening. PHOTOS: La Vergne Police Department

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of stealing weapons from a gun store Monday evening.





The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of stealing weapons from a gun store Monday evening. PHOTOS: La Vergne Police Department

According to police, the suspects entered Specialty Arms on Old Nashville Highway around 5 p.m. Monday. They ran out of the store with multiple weapons. Police say at least three people were involved in the theft. They fled in a dark blue or black Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867.