La Vergne police K9 injured in Rutherford County shooting, TBI investigating

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A La Vergne K9 officer was injured in a Rutherford County shooting, according to tweets from the La Vergne Police Department.
Police said it happened Tuesday afternoon. A man was taken to the hospital after shooting at a La Vergne officer. The officer was not injured, but a K9 was hit and is being taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
The La Vergne Public Information Officer told News 2 the dog is in surgery.
TBI is investigating the incident. No other details were immediately released.
