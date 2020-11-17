La Vergne police K9 injured in Rutherford County shooting, TBI investigating

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

La Vergne police K9 injured in Rutherford County shooting, TBI investigating

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A La Vergne K9 officer was injured in a Rutherford County shooting, according to tweets from the La Vergne Police Department.

Police said it happened Tuesday afternoon. A man was taken to the hospital after shooting at a La Vergne officer. The officer was not injured, but a K9 was hit and is being taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The La Vergne Public Information Officer told News 2 the dog is in surgery.

TBI is investigating the incident. No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories