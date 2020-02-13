LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne firefighters are expanding their skill set to compensate for the area’s growth.

La Fire Rescue Chief Chris Clark told News 2 that the number of calls for medical emergencies has grown to more than 70%.

In response to that growth, the department is encouraging its firefighters to seek advanced medical training.

“For as many people that want to become that advanced EMT – to provide that medical care -they’re encouraged to do so,” said Lieutenant John Rutledge

Chief Chris Clark added, “Sending them to EMT, advanced EMT, paramedic school – only increases the survivability of that patient.”

Across the department’s three stations there are currently three paramedics, five basic EMTs, and 18 advanced.

On Tuesday, one of the department’s advanced EMTs responded to a worker suffering a medical emergency on a cell tower.

“It’s proven time and time again that this advance care, saves lives.” said Clark

The department also has new casualty bags that include tools for those with advanced training.