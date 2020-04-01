La Vergne Fire Chief resigns, takes on new role in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Public Information Officer of La Vergne said their Fire Chief Chris Clark has resigned.

Staff said Clark is accepting a new position in Rutherford County. He is taking on the role of Public Safety Director and his last day in La Vergne will be April 8, 2020. Clark has been serving the department since 2014 and has been Fire Chief since January of 2019.

I appreciate all of the hard work Chief Clark has done over the last year that he’s served as chief of La Vergne Fire Department. He has moved the department forward with better training and has positioned the city for better responses to emergencies. We will miss him but are excited for him as he moves into this new opportunity. Mayor Jason Cole

The City named Battalion Chief Nick Matthews as the interim fire chief. Matthews will work closely with Chief Clark until his last day.

The City has started its search for a new fire chief. You can apply for the position online.