KY woman charged after dragging dog behind car, police say

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – A woman from McCracken County, Kentucky is facing animal cruelty charges after police said she was dragging a dog behind her vehicle.

According to Paducah Police, Jennifer R. Morris, 60, was arrested this week after officers got several calls about a dog being dragged behind a car in the area of Paducah Tilghman High School.

Dispatchers got the calls Monday afternoon with people reporting a car was traveling down Kentucky Avenue while pulling a dog on a leash behind it.

Witnesses claim they made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle before it pulled into the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Police said Morris was the driver, and witnesses told officers on scene she had gotten out of her car and dragged the dog from the parking lot to a nearby sign and tried to tie the leash to a sign post.

They said the animal had obvious injuries.

Police said Morris claimed she was arguing with a passenger, and he got out of the vehicle with the dog behind him, leaving her to believe the dog was clear of the vehicle when she drove off.

Officers also said Morris refused to calm down and was charged with Disorderly Conduct (2nd degree) in addition to the charge of Cruelty to Animals (2nd degree).

According to police, the dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment but its condition is unknown.