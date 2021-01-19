KSP trooper to provide security detail at Presidential Inauguration

A total of 44 troopers with the Kentucky State Police will join law enforcement agencies from across the country to provide security at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington. PHOTO: KSP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — A unit of 44 troopers with the Kentucky State Police will join law enforcement agencies from across the country to provide security at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington.

Troopers will be temporarily sworn in as local officers giving them arrest powers during their duties. KSP troopers plan to assist with traffic and crowd control and security at events.

“The brave men and women of the Kentucky State Police will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country as they assist in and around Washington, D.C. with tomorrow’s presidential inauguration,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security. Thank you to our KSP Troopers for always providing exceptional service and protection to all citizens.”

KSP also assisted with the Presidential Inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005.

Acting KSP commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said two troopers from each of KSP’s 16 posts throughout the state have been assigned to the security detail.

“I am proud that KSP is continuing our long standing tradition of providing assistance with the presidential inauguration. Our agency is honored to help our nation in this official capacity,” Col. Burnett said.

According to KSP, the U.S. Marshal’s service has called for more than 20,000 law enforcement personnel to help secure the event, along with 90 outside law enforcement agencies from around the country.

