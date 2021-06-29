KSP releases photos to help identify human remains discovered in Lake Barkley

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are still working to identify human remains found in Trigg County early Sunday morning.

Partial human remains were found in the waters of Lake Barkley north of the US 68/80 bridge and reported around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police are looking for any information that might help identify the victim. Newly released photos show items located with the victim, including a black and blue size 10 Nike Air Max shoe, a pair of gray, size medium Hanes thermal pants, a pair of black size 36 MNML jeans, and a black size medium belt.

Anyone with information on who the items belonged to is asked to contact KSP at 270-856-3721. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 800-222-5555.