KSP: Motorcyclist collides with deputy’s vehicle after pursuit

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — A motorcyclist speeding away from Kentucky State Police (KSP) was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after crashing into a Christian County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle, according to KSP.

A Trooper spotted a motorcyclist speeding down Edward T. Breathitt Parkway Friday afternoon and when he tried to pull the driver over, officers say he accelerated.

Christian County Sheriff deputies assisted in the pursuit when the motorcyclist got off the parkway. Officers say the motorcyclist collided with a deputy’s vehicle although its unclear where that crash happened.

The motorcyclist, identified by KSP at Jack Kao, 22, was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

He’s charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, careless driving, speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, disregarding stop sign, no registration plates and no registration receipt.