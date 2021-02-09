KSP issues winter weather driving tips

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are warning drivers to be prepared for dangerous road conditions ahead of ice and winter weather anticipated throughout parts of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Sergeant Billy Gregory released a video with winter weather driving tips, with one of his biggest concerns being black ice. Sgt. Gregory said the most important this was for drivers to wear their seatbelts and to clear off windows and windshields before getting behind the wheel.

“We want to make sure that your visibility is the best it can be and that others can see you as well,” Sgt. Gregory said. “So also clean off the headlights and clean off the taillights.”

KSP also warned drivers not to be overly confident with four-wheel drive vehicles when driving on ice.

“When tires get onto ice, they lose traction, so it’s not going to be what you think it is because snow provides a little bit of that, ice does not,” Sgt. Gregory said.

If you hit a patch of black ice, Sgt. Gregory said to remove your foot from the accelerator immediately and work on keeping a straight wheel to coast safely over the ice. Turing your wheel can result in a skid.

“Don’t slam on the brakes under any circumstances,” Sgt. Gregory said. “The only situation there will be your inability to control the vehicle.”

Overcorrecting during skids is one of the biggest mistakes drivers can make, according to Sgt. Gregory.

Finally, KSP recommends drivers get errands out of the way before the storm hits and try to stay off the roads during the storm. If you do have to go out, make sure you are prepared with a winter survival kit in your car.