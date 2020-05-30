KSP: Investigates deadly crash, pickup truck hits two juveniles

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police said they’re investigating a deadly crash involving two juveniles.

Police said it happened on May 29, around 5:00 p.m. near the 700 block of Pembroke Oak Grove Road.

Police said two female juveniles, ages 5 and 11, were trying to cross Pembroke when they stepped into the path of a pickup towing a trailer.

Police said 63-year-old Wanda Sydnor of Russellville was driving the pickup.

Both juveniles were taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in Fort Campbell. The 11-year-old is being treated for leg injuries. The 5-year-old died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.