CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department discovered human remains, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Christian County authorities called KSP after a farmer told them he found unidentified human remains off of Barkers Mill Road on July 25 around 9:20 a.m. This location is part of the Oak Grove community.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.