Kroger’s Zero Hunger and Zero Waste Foundation donates 100K towards food waste reduction for MNPS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger and Zero Waste Foundation recently donated $100,000 to Nashville-based nonprofit organization Urban Green Lab to support food waste reduction education for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Funding will support Urban Green Lab’s leadership in 2020 of the Nashville Food Waste Initiative, expanding education on food waste reduction, surplus food rescue, and food scrap recycling for Metro Nashville Public School teachers to implement into classrooms.

In 2015, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an international environmental advocacy group, selected Nashville as the pilot city to develop local and national strategies to address food waste.

In 2020, NRDC will hand over program leadership entirely to Urban Green Lab.

While the Initiative targets governments, restaurants, and communities, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation $100,000 donation will specifically fund education for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

“We are proud to support Urban Green Lab and promote collaborative efforts like the Nashville Food Waste Initiative to prevent wasted food in cities nationwide,” says Melissa Eads, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Nashville Division.

“The Kroger Zero Hunger and Zero Waste plan is our commitment to ending hunger and eliminating waste in our communities, so we are thrilled to work alongside Urban Green Lab and Nashville teachers to turn youth into advocates.”

Prior to the $100,000 investment, Urban Green Lab was providing food waste reduction training to sixth-grade science teachers in 27 Metro Nashville Public Schools.

With this donation, the organization will have the ability to train teachers of all disciplines and age levels on how to integrate messaging into their unique classroom settings.

“By educating children on food waste reduction early on, we are creating life-long habits and champions that will significantly contribute to our long-term goal of ending hunger,” says Todd Lawrence, Executive Director for Urban Green Lab.

“With the generous donation from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, we have the goal of providing this critical training for all 167 Metro Nashville Public Schools by 2025.”

To learn more about Urban Green Lab and the Nashville Food Waste Initiative, visit www.urbangreenlab.org.