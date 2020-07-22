Kroger begins requiring face masks in stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Kroger started requiring customers wear face masks when shopping inside their stores, with small children as the exception.

Kroger officials said this is their way of doing their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s a responsible thing to do – to wear a mask,” said shopper Helen Chomicki, who talked with News 2 outside the Kroger off Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage. “It’s not like we have to wear it forever, just buckle down and wear it and be a grown up about it. That’s the way I feel.”



Kroger employees are also required to wear masks. Some customers said they hope more businesses would adopt this policy.

“I shop here frequently and I have kids to go home to. I’m practicing it. I want to make sure they’re practicing it and I hope everybody else will take the responsibility also,” said shopper Stephanie Givens.

Kroger officials said people who may not be able to wear a mask because of medical reasons are encouraged to find another option like a face shield or face covering. If that is not possible, stores request using pickup or delivery service for their groceries.

“I’m diabetic so I’m high risk,” said shopper Yolanda Billops. “I’m glad they’re doing it.”



