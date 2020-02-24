Krispy Kreme to deliver doughnuts to your door!

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Krispy Kreme_304218

(CNN)— Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery-service across the country.

You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though.

And in most cases, you have to be ten miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a five-dollar fee.

Saturday is actually ‘Leap Day’, so to kick-off its new delivery service… Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with ten miles of shops.

You can go to www.krispykreme.com for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar