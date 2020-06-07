KPD: 1 injured in early Sunday morning shooting, taken to UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: Knoxville Police said that a male victim was found shot in his vehicle at a Knoxville hotel parking lot where six vehicles were damaged.

Knoxville Police Department said that officers responded to a call that a subject had been shot and was in a vehicle in the Red Roof Inn parking lot on Kirby Road.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a vehicle that wrecked into at least two vehicles in the parking lot.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After investigating officers determined that six vehicles were hit by the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot after the shooting.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, and as of right now they do not believe the shooting was random in nature.

We will update you as we learn more during this ongoing investigation.

EARLIER: The Knoxville Police Department responded to East Knoxville around 2:30 a.m. to the scene of a shooting along the 2400 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a traffic accident that is believed to be directly connected to the shooting.

Dispatch confirming there is at least one victim in the incident, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as you learn more.

