Knoxville woman stabbed boyfriend with scissors over sleeping arrangements

Pamala Holladay, 72, has been charged with felony aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with scissors during an argument over sleeping arrangements, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Whittle Springs Rd around 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The victim told police he had been stabbed in the face by Holladay and had a laceration next to his left eye treated at the scene.

The victim told police the stabbing occurred during an argument over sleeping arrangements. The arrest report noted both parties were extremely intoxicated.

Holladay had no injuries but was transported to UT Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

Holladay is set to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 11. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

