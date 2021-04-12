Knoxville School Shooting: Gov. Lee comments on ‘difficult and tragic situation’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee began a planned press conference on education funding around 3 p.m. CST Monday with a short remark about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

“I want to acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have developing across the state right now in Knoxville,” Lee said. “Austin-East Magnet High School. There’s apparently a school shooting there. I’ve just been informed about that just recently. We don’t have a lot of details about that current situation, but law enforcement will update us appropriately.”

“If for some reason I step out of this, that’s what it will be for.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss