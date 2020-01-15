Breaking News
Fatal crash closes I-24 West near I-440 in South Nashville
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Knoxville Rep. files bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State Representative Rick Staples (D-Knoxville)
has filed a bill that would decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana statewide if passed.

As introduced, House Bill 1610 would also allow counties to hold referendum elections to authorize the growing, processing, manufacturing, delivery and retail sale of marijuana.

This comes as State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) filed a senate bill to allow for the use of medical marijuana.

The bills will be filed this week as Tennessee kicks off the 2020 legislative session on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar