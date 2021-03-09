Knoxville Police seek driver who hit security guard in ‘shooting incident’ outside UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a shooting incident Monday in a UT Medical Center parking garage.

Knoxville police officers were called to the parking garage about 8:45 p.m. Monday after medical center security officers patrolling the parking garage observed a vehicle they deemed “suspicious.”

The security officers told police that a female driver fled when they approached, striking one of the security officers. That’s when the security officers said they fired their service weapons at the vehicle, according to a Knoxville Police spokesman.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the 1600 block of Clinch Avenue. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

The security officer struck by the vehicle was evaluated at the medical center for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators will turn the case file over to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office for further review.