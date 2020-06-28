Knoxville police, leaders join community in unity march

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local religious leaders and people who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday afternoon with Knoxville Police Department and other city leaders for a ‘unity march.’

Organizers say the main goal is to build trust between law enforcement and the community. When the event was put together, they reached out to Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas and asked if she and other officers would participate and stand in solidarity with the community.

Thomas said she was honored to receive the invitation and felt that it was important to be here.

Unity march with community and police in Knoxville on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (David Killebrew / WATE)

David Gillette, the organizer of the march, said he didn’t want their community to feel forgotten with protests happening across the country.

“One of the things we wanted to do here today is we wanted to say ‘Hey, KPD understands the concerns of the community. They understand the wants of the community.’ So they are today to support us and let us know that ‘hey, we hear you, we see you and we’re here for you,'” Gillette said. “Unfortunately there are some bad cops not only in the city of Knoxville but around the world as well. But today we’re going to make a change and take a step forward and moving in the right direction.”

