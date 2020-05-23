Knoxville Police investigating Friday night shooting, several people injured near West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: Knoxville Police reported that a shooting on Homberg Drive left multiple people injured Friday night.

KPD says that officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area around the Stillhouse Tavern on Homberg Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived that found an adult male with a gunshot wound that didn’t seem to be life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital.

KPD’s Violent Crime Unit responded to the scene to investigate, and learned that two other male victims were being treated at UT Medical Center for gunshot wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening.

KPD says the preliminary investigation shows that numerous individuals fired shots outside of the tavern for unknown reasons and fled.

This is an active investigation, if anyone has any information they’re asked to call 865-215-7212.

We will update you as we learn more.

