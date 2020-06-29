Knoxville Mayor Kincannon mandates masks inside city-owned buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has signed a new executive order which mandates masks be worn inside all city-owned buildings.
A news release from the mayor’s office says that the order comes following a week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Knox County.
This order will go into effect Wednesday, July 1 at all city owned facilities:
- The Public Works Service Center
- The Safety Building
- The Convention Center
- The Sunsphere
- The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center
- Civic Coliseum and Auditorium
- The Jacob Building
- The Muse
- Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville
- The Knoxville Station Transit Center
- The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec
Also, visitors coming to the City County Building will also be asked to wear a mask for all city-related business.
“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus. Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult.
It is just common courtesy. It is my responsibility to do everything I can to keep the people of Knoxville safe and that includes City employees and anyone doing business inside a City facility. I want to lead by example and I will continue to urge other leaders to take similar measures.”Mayor Indya Kincannon
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.