Knoxville Mayor Kincannon mandates masks inside city-owned buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has signed a new executive order which mandates masks be worn inside all city-owned buildings.

A news release from the mayor’s office says that the order comes following a week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

This order will go into effect Wednesday, July 1 at all city owned facilities:

The Public Works Service Center

The Safety Building

The Convention Center

The Sunsphere

The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center

Civic Coliseum and Auditorium

The Jacob Building

The Muse

Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville

The Knoxville Station Transit Center

The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec

Also, visitors coming to the City County Building will also be asked to wear a mask for all city-related business.

“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus. Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy. It is my responsibility to do everything I can to keep the people of Knoxville safe and that includes City employees and anyone doing business inside a City facility. I want to lead by example and I will continue to urge other leaders to take similar measures.” Mayor Indya Kincannon

