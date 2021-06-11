Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend over 20 times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times while she was sleeping.

A woman was transported to UT Medical Center Wednesday where she told hospital staff she was stabbed in her sleep by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Ramzy Abidi. Hospital staff stated the victim was stabbed approximately 20 to 30 times, causing one of her lungs to collapse.

Abidi was arrested and will be charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Knox County deputies responded to the 8300 block of White Ash Lane at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday where the person who made the report told investigators the victim drove to their White Ash Lane residence from a home on Raindrop Road. The victim was then transported to UT Medical Center via an ambulance.