Knoxville home of Mountain Dew inventor up for sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville housing market has been booming lately and now prospective homebuyers have a chance to own a unique piece of East Tennessee history.

The Knoxville home of Ally Hartman, the co-creator of Mountain Dew, is now up for sale. The famous soft drink was created right here on Rocky Top by brothers Barney and Ally Hartman and patented by Hartman Beverage Co. in 1948.

This house was built by Ally Hartman and his wife Polly in 1956, where they raised their two sons. Hartman sold the name and recipe to a regional bottler in the mid-’50s in honor of his late brother and within a few years, the Tip Corporation was selling over 10 million cases of Mountain Dew per year.

According to a release from the realty company, one of Ally Hartman’s two sons revealed in 2001 that he turned down an opportunity at 19 years of age to buy the Mountain Dew brand from his father and uncle for $1,500.

Mountain Dew was sold to Pepsi-Cola Co. in 1964 for what is rumored to be upwards of $6 million.

Photo: Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

The home, located at 7109 Cresthilll Drive, has stayed in the Hartman family since its construction. The all-brick ranch features three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms on 3,693 square feet. Click here to view the full listing.