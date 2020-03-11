Knoxville contestant Hannah Ann stands on her own in season finale of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a dramatic twist much appreciated by legions of fans, one of the contestants from this season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” told him “buh-bye” after rescinding her acceptance of his proposal.

Knoxville contestant Hannah Ann, a model, was the last woman standing, sort of, in the two-part finale and was proposed to by bachelor Peter Weber…. after his apparent first choice, Madison, had walked away. Sort of.

We’ll get to that.

The hit ABC romance reality series aired the second episode of the two-part finale of its 24th season Monday night. Drama was the name of the game, which is par for the course in “The Bachelor” universe.

Mama Drama

Also, Mama Drama was thrown in the mix. Again.

In the first part of the two-episode finale, Peter’s mother, Barb Weber tearfully told her son to go get his love and “bring her home” in a memorable family related scene.

In the second part of the finale, Barb was tearful yet again for her son’s love choices. First, it was tears of joy for his proposing to Hannah Ann.

Lots and lots of tears.

Later, she was not so tearful – but, we’ll get to that.

Hannah Ann tells Peter off

Twenty minutes after the sun-drenched engagement scene in Australia in which Hannah Ann told Peter, “Yes!” and he declared his “I love you, I love you” love for her, she was telling him goodbye in L.A.

She told him he was deceitful by not telling her what really happened with Madison, and how she was basically his second choice.

“Looking back on it, our engagement involved three women,” Hannah Ann told Peter during the episode, reflecting on what she called “red flags” in Peter reaching out to “The Bachelorette” season 15’s Hannah B. for closure and not getting contestant Madison’s heart — Hannah Ann concluded, “Word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Peter was apologetic and uncertain of where to go from here: Rejected by Madison and ejected by Hannah Ann.

Meanwhile, in Auburn, Alabama…

So, the show went to Auburn, Ala. where Madison is from to see what she thought about Peter and Hannah Ann’s broken engagement.

Madison wasn’t impressed. Sort of.

“I fell in love with him and those feelings have not gone away, but, I don’t know where his head is at…it’s a little confusing to me,” Madison told host Chris Harrison. “What does he want?”

“I guess we’re headed to L.A.”

Madison flew to Los Angeles after the visit with Chris Harrison — to tell Peter she wanted to get closure and that she still had “so much love in my heart” for him.

Peter, still apologetic, told Madison he’d fallen in love with her. Madison was forgiving.

“We can’t change the past, you know,” said Madison. “I know it was so difficult for you.”

She later claimed her love for Peter, “it’s so evident and obvious,” she said, and they were seeking to build a future together.

“I ask that you guys give her a chance,” Peter said to his parents.

Barb is not ok with this

As the live studio audience reflected on the episode and what all happened between Hannah Ann, Madison and Peter – Barb was no longer tearful. She was stone-faced.

She didn’t give the impression to be happy with her son’s choice in Madison.

Then, she spoke up.

“We want the best for him and I have to tell you… only one person gave their heart. To me, of course, my love went to Hannah Ann,” Barb said. “…He’s going to have to fail to succeed…Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”

Peter argued with his mother. Then, his dad weighed in.

“It’s telling to me…. when you’re heading into a relationship, the beginning should be the brightest spot and this has been anything but.”

Madison said their relationship was between the two of them.

Chris Harrison, ever the mediator in “The Bachelor” drama, wished them all the best.

How it all began

The two contestants, Hannah Ann and Madison, were stand-outs from this season’s start.

Remember at the beginning of this 24th season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” when Hannah Ann got the “First Impression Rose” and Madison got the first One-on-One Date?

If you don’t want to wax nostalgic for the should’ve, could’ve, would’ve of the season, don’t worry — the series premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart” and a new season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” are coming soon.

Stay tuned for the roses, music — and the ever-present drama. Sort of.

