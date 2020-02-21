Breaking News
Car with ‘front-end damage’ sought in continued search for 15-month-old Tennessee girl

Knoxville campaign office of Mike Bloomberg vandalized

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville field office of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg was vandalized overnight Friday.

Knoxville police received a complaint Friday that the front door of the Bloomberg field office on Western Avenue was vandalized with expletives and markings on three signs.

The incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. The complainant did not have any suspect or witness information or security cameras.

It comes just one week after two Bloomberg campaign offices in Ohio were vandalized.

A Knoxville police Property Crimes Unit investigator to the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar