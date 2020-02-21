Knoxville campaign office of Mike Bloomberg vandalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville field office of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg was vandalized overnight Friday.
Knoxville police received a complaint Friday that the front door of the Bloomberg field office on Western Avenue was vandalized with expletives and markings on three signs.
The incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. The complainant did not have any suspect or witness information or security cameras.
It comes just one week after two Bloomberg campaign offices in Ohio were vandalized.
A Knoxville police Property Crimes Unit investigator to the incident.
