Knox County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate tiger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies are attempting to locate a missing tiger Wednesday night in Knox County.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the tiger was spotted in east Knox County in the Forks of the River area.

The sheriff’s office, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knoxville Police Department, and representatives from the Tiger Haven are involved in the search.

The sheriff’s office says the tiger was spotted by a KCSO deputy.

