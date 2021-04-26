Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Metro officer will soon be identified by TBI

Neighbors in the Bordeaux said they were shaken after an officer-involved shooting took place just feet away from their doorsteps.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A butcher knife-wielding man shot and killed by a Metro police officer early Saturday morning will soon be identified.

News 2 has learned that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has positively identified the man and will soon release his identity.

Sources told News 2, the man has a violent criminal history and is a Most Wanted Fugitive out of Massachusetts. News 2 has learned that the man is wanted for a murder late last year in October of 2020 in Brockton.

According to a well-placed source, the man also has numerous violent felonies that include carrying a loaded firearm in the commission of a felony. The source told News 2 that the man also has a history of assaulting police officers.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

The man was reportedly placed on the most wanted list in Massachusetts in march of last year.

