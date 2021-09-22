Knife-wielding man arrested in downtown Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A knife-wielding man threatened several people in downtown Murfreesboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro police identified the man as 51-year old Myrick Eggleston.

MPD spokesman, Larry Flowers, says Eggleston entered the old judicial building on Main Street and pointed the knife at two people inside. A security guard asked him to drop the knife and he complied, but eventually picked it up and went back outside.

Jason Galaz was heading towards his office off the town square when Eggleston approached him with a knife.

“I was standing in front of Jack Brown’s when I felt someone coming towards me and I thought it was just going to be like someone asking for change,” Galaz said. “He said, ‘Can you help me? Can you call the police?’ And I was like , ‘Woah what’s going on?’ And he kind of looked around and he’s like, ‘Somebody’s shooting at me!'”

Flowers says there was no gunman and that Eggleston was “hallucinating.” He reportedly threw a crack pipe down a storm drain as officers were arresting him.

“The one thing investigators will be looking at is how did he get inside of the building? That is a secure facility and so they’re going to be looking at how exactly he was able to get inside,” Flowers said.

First responders took Eggleston to a hospital for treatment, but Flowers says he’ll be taken into custody upon discharge for outstanding criminal warrants.

Galaz says now he’ll be more careful everywhere.

“You would not expect that in downtown. I wouldn’t expect that in Murfreesboro, but these days you always have to be aware,” Galaz said. “Just always be cautious of what’s going on around you, especially when you’re most comfortable.”

Flowers says Eggleston will also be charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.