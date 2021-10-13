Knife pulled on downtown Nashville Starbucks employee over cup of coffee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested on multiple charges after pulling a knife on a downtown Nashville Starbucks employee for a cup of coffee.

Metro police reported Lawrence Cosson, 34, went in to buy a cup of coffee, but when the change he brought didn’t cover the bill, he got upset and was asked to leave the store located at 170 4th Avenue North.

Cosson then went behind the counter, an area that is restricted to employees, and proceeded to pour himself a cup of coffee with a knife opened in his hand, according to Metro police.

After he walked out with the cup of coffee, he was located by police in an alley off Rep. John Lewis Way. Police said he resisted arrest by “actively pulling away from officers.”

Cosson was arrested for aggravated robbery and resisting arrest. He was also charged with a theft from an incident dating back to January 2021, where police say he walked into the Metropolitan Wine and Spirits in Downtown Nashville and walked out with a bottle of liquor without paying for it.