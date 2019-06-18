Kittens rescued after being thrown from moving cars

Six kittens were tossed in three separate incidents in Chapel Hill.

One of the kittens died. The other kittens — despite their injuries — survived.

They underwent various operations, including surgeries and amputations.

Dr. Karen Fox with Apache Trail Animal Hospital said that one of the kittens, Winston, “was so little. He was just over one pound. So it was a lot of surgery for him, but he did great [in surgery].”

“It’s frustrating. It’s a struggle and you try to help as many as you can,” Kim Kmiec of the Nashville Cat Rescue said. “It can get overwhelming because stories like that come up more often than what you’d want to see.”

Nashville Cat Rescue is in need of donations to help with the kittens’ surgeries.

To donate or learn more, contact Nashville Cat Rescue online at NashvilleCatRescue.org.