RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders in Rutherford County rescued a kitten trapped in a storm drain over the weekend.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue said crew members with Squad 52 were out flowing hydrants on Saturday and discovered the newborn stuck in the drain.

(Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire and Rescue)

Crews worked to rescue the kitten and “gave it some love and warmth,” according to the fire department.

The department said a dispatcher will care for the kitten at home.