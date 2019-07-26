Kirby Wallace pleads guilty to murder in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days after pleading guilty to killing a woman and attacking her husband in Stewart County, Tennessee, Kirby Wallace pleaded guilty to another murder in Montgomery County Friday morning.
Wallace pleaded guilty avoiding trial and the death penalty.
Wallace prompted a massive law enforcement response last October when he killed Joseph Morford in Montgomery County, stole his guns and truck. During the course of a week on the run, Wallace killed Brenda Wallace, attacked her husband and set their home on fire.
READ: Kirby Wallace pleads guilty, will spend the rest of his life in prison
Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson released a statement after Wallace’s plea saying,
“It is my hope that today’s guilty plea will bring some closure to our community and especially the victims and their families. Although many of you may not believe that the appropriate level of justice was served today, I would ask for you to consider what accepting this plea means for the victims and their families. They have peace of mind in knowing that reliving this terrible time openly and publicly again and again during the trial and the many appeals processes, will not have to occur, and that freedom will never see this man again, is their justice.
I want to again personally thank everyone involved in getting us to this point today. From the many law enforcement agencies and community members who assisted us in the search and capture, to the dedicated men and women who worked tirelessly investigating this case. Countless hours were put in and this terrible time in our history is behind us.”